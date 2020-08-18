PHOTOS: Sanjay Dutt gets a hug from wife Maanayata Dutt as he leaves from his house post lung cancer diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt was spotted with his family at his house on Tuesday. The Sanju actor met his wife Maanayata Dutt, sister Priya Dutt and others before leaving his house. The actor was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been in prayers of his fans recently after news about his lung cancer diagnosis broke. The Sadak 2 star was snapped on Tuesday with his family when he was leaving from his home. His wife Maanayata Dutt was seen giving him a hug before he left. Even his sister Priya Dutt could be seen in the photos. The actor was spotted with his family by his side as he geared up to leave from his home.

In the photos that came in on Tuesday evening, Sanjay could be seen clad in a blue kurta with his mask on. His wife Maanayata Dutt was seen standing next to him in a pink kurta while sister Priya Dutt was walking ahead of him in casuals. As the actor noticed the paparazzi, he waved to them and later gave them a thumbs up. The Sadak 2 star then bid adieu to everyone who was present and before getting inside the car, he got a hug from wife Maanayata Dutt.

A day back, Sanjay was spotted leaving the Lilavati hospital with his sister Priya Dutt. The actor had recently left netizens worried when he took to his social media account to announce that he is taking a break from work for some medical treatment. Soon, news about his lung cancer diagnosis went viral and fans prayed for the actor’s speedy recovery. Even wife Maanayata Dutt had issued a statement following the actor’s diagnosis. His friend Paresh Galrani also shared an inspiring post for Sanjay and motivated him to gear up for another roller coaster. Off late, reports have been coming in that Sanjay may begin treatment for his stage 4 lung cancer. The actor got to know about his cancer diagnosis recently when he was admitted to the hospital as he had difficulty in breathing.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s photos with family:

Also Read|Sanjay Dutt snapped outside Lilavati hospital post checkup; See Pics

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×