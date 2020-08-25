PHOTOS: Sanjay Dutt gives a thumbs up to paparazzi as he leaves for further tests with wife Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 of cancer and is getting his tests done at the moment at a hospital in Mumbai.

It hasn’t been long when Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. The media reports suggested that the renowned actor is battling with cancer stage 4. Ever since the news surfaced, his massive fan army was seen sending love and prayer for the Munnabhai star. It was also reported that Sanjay has taken a break from work and is getting a treatment from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. And now as per a recent update, the Khalnayak star is set to get his further tests done at the hospital.

He was recently snapped leaving for the hospital and was accompanied by wife Maanayata Dutt and sister Priya Dutt. Sanjay was seen wearing a royal kurta which he had paired with a white pyjama and black loafers. He was seen showing a thumbs up sign to the paparazzi as he walked towards his car. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak in India.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s pics leaving for further tests at Kokilaben Hospital with wife Manayata Dutt:

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sanjay has got 5 years visa for the US on medical grounds and may seek treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre where his mother Nargis Dutt reportedly also was admitted between 1980 and 1981 for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Talking about the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 which also features , Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. Besides, he also has Bhuj: Pride of India and KGF: Chapter 2 in his kitty.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt to head to the US for lung cancer treatment at the same hospital where mother Nargis was admitted?

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×