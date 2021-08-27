PHOTOS: Sanjay Dutt keeps it comfortable in casuals as he gets papped at the airport

Every day, the paparazzi spot some or the other celebrity going about their daily life, while they get papped at gyms, clinics, airports, fancy restaurants, and whatnot. This evening, the shutterbugs spotted none other than Bollywood's Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt at the Kalina airport. The ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor kept his airport attire simple and comfortable. He was seen donning a dark blue shirt that he paired with trousers. Dutt’s eyeglasses were tucked in his shirt, and he carried a black sling bag. The actor wore a black mask as well, which he kept on at all times.

Sanjay Dutt did not pose for any pictures. The media personnel kept on clicking him from a distance as he made his way out of the airport into his car. Yesterday, the actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt shared a video on her Instagram stories that featured both Dutt and his son limping, as they moved forward with the help of a walking stick. Along with the video, Maanayata wrote the words, “Father and son on the road to optimal recovery”. It is not yet known if both father and son suffered any injury and how.

Have a look at Sanjay’s latest airport pictures:

Sanjay Dutt was recently grabbing all the attention as he visited his daughter Trishala Dutt in California to spend some time with her and celebrate her birthday. All eyes were on Trishala’s Instagram handle as she often shared pictures and videos from her outing with her superstar dad.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the much-awaited pan India film KGF: Chapter 2 next. Recently, Yash took to his social media to inform his fans that the movie will be released in the theatres on April 14, 2022.

