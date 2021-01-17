PHOTOS: Sanjay Dutt steps out with sister Priya Dutt as they get snapped outside a restaurant in the city.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is back to a busy schedule after his health scare last year. He was recently seen in the KGF: Chapter 2 teaser.

Sanjay Dutt made quite the statement on Sunday when he was snapped out and about in the city after quite sometime. The actor was unmissable by the paparazzi as he was snapped exiting a restaurant after a lunch date with his sister Priya Dutt. The KGF actor wore a bright blue kurta for his Sunday lunch and did not hesitate from posing for the paparazzi. Sanjay Dutt was also greeted by a fan right outside the restaurant in the city's suburbs.

Before heading out in his car, Sanjay Dutt posed for the paps. The actor looked dapper as always in a striking blue kurta, white pants and a black face mask. As for his sister Priya Dutt, the politician kept it casual in a pair of denims and a striped tee.

Check out Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt's photos below:

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is back to a busy schedule after his health scare last year. He was recently seen in the KGF: Chapter 2 teaser. The teaser took social media by storm with Yash and Sanjay's Dutt intense and strong act in it. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens this summer.

Announcing the teaser on social media, Sanjay Dutt captioned it, "The love that you all have shown for #Adheera till now has been overwhelming. Sharing #KGF2Teaser: Link in bio!" Sanjay Dutt will be seen in an intense role as Adheera for the film.

