PHOTOS: Sanjay Dutt steps out of a studio in the city after wrapping up shoot

Sanjay Dutt has reportedly completed his first cycle of chemotherapy. Meanwhile, he has been clicked on Monday while stepping out of a studio in the city.

Sanjay Dutt’s fans were worried about the actor’s health after learning about his lung cancer diagnosis. The Sadak 2 star is currently undergoing his preliminary treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. As per the latest reports, the actor has even completed his first cycle of chemotherapy and responded well to the treatment. However, it seems like Baba is balancing out his work life in between, and we get proof for the same in the following exclusive pictures.

Yes, you heard it right. We have got hold of a few pictures of Sanjay Dutt after he stepped out of a studio in the city after completing a shoot. The actor was seated behind his car and wore a blue sweatshirt. He also signaled friendly gestures towards the paparazzi while getting clicked by them. Sanju Baba adhered to the new normal and put on his mask as can be seen in the pictures.

Check them out below:

If media reports are to be believed, the actor will start his second cycle of chemotherapy this week either on September 8 or 9. He is reportedly optimistic about his treatment. Meanwhile, certain reports also state that Sanjay Dutt plans to fly to the US for undergoing further treatment. He is likely to seek treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre. For the unversed, it is the same centre where his mom Nargis Dutt underwent treatment between 1980 and 1981 for pancreatic cancer.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

