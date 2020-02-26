PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan adds a pop of pink to her outfit as she steps out in the city

Sara Ali Khan dolls up in pink as she steps out for a shoot and flaunts her black hair.

Sara Ali Khan is back with some major style inspiration coming our way! The Pataudi pride is known for her oh-so-chic look and incredible taste in fashion. Be it pretty traditional kurtas, western dresses or peppy athleisure, Sara knows how to nail every look. The young actress's latest release Love Aaj Kal gave us a glimpse of her style. Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful as Zoe. Playing a career-oriented young girl in the film, Sara's character is quite relatable to the Millenials.

Besides her films, Sara is known for being the millennial icon. Be it her humour, her style or dressing sense, the actress has made her way into our hearts. Recently, Sara stepped out in the city for a shoot and she looked super cool as she added a pop of pink to her outfit. Being a millennial star, she seldom opts for young colours and pulls them off well. Her OOTD comprised a bright pink jacket over a black tee and black shorts. She also wore black sports shoes and carried a light pink bag that went well with her attire. What's new? Ditching her golden highlights, Sara is seen flaunting her black tresses.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen sharing the screen with in Coolie No.1 releasing on May 1, 2020. She has also been roped in opposite Dhanush and in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

