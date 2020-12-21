PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar shoot for Atrangi Re at the Taj Mahal in Agra

Atrangi Re features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. Currently, the star cast is shooting in the beautiful location of Agra.

Atrangi Re has been creating a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The much-talked-about movie features , Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Well, this is the first time that the trio will be collaborating on a project. Meanwhile, the shooting schedule for the same has already begun a few weeks ago with the BTS pictures and videos doing rounds on social media. Currently, the cast and crew are in Agra for the same.

We have now got our hands on the exclusive pictures of Khiladi Kumar and Sara from the sets of the movie. Both of them were shooting at the historic Taj Mahal on Monday when the paparazzi clicked a few exclusive pictures of them. Sara Ali Khan looked resplendent in a traditional pink outfit. But the one who actually grabbed our attention is Akshay who can be seen donning an outfit similar to that of an emperor.

Check out the pictures below:

A few hours ago Dhanush shared a BTS picture from the sets in which he could be seen standing in front of the Taj Mahal. For the unversed, Atrangi Re happens to be his third Bollywood movie after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh. The romantic drama has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma. Moreover, music maestro AR Rahman has composed the songs for the same. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2021.

