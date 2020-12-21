PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar shoot for Atrangi Re at the Taj Mahal in Agra
Atrangi Re has been creating a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The much-talked-about movie features Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Well, this is the first time that the trio will be collaborating on a project. Meanwhile, the shooting schedule for the same has already begun a few weeks ago with the BTS pictures and videos doing rounds on social media. Currently, the cast and crew are in Agra for the same.
We have now got our hands on the exclusive pictures of Khiladi Kumar and Sara from the sets of the movie. Both of them were shooting at the historic Taj Mahal on Monday when the paparazzi clicked a few exclusive pictures of them. Sara Ali Khan looked resplendent in a traditional pink outfit. But the one who actually grabbed our attention is Akshay who can be seen donning an outfit similar to that of an emperor.
Check out the pictures below:
A few hours ago Dhanush shared a BTS picture from the sets in which he could be seen standing in front of the Taj Mahal. For the unversed, Atrangi Re happens to be his third Bollywood movie after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh. The romantic drama has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma. Moreover, music maestro AR Rahman has composed the songs for the same. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2021.
Also Read: Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar flaunts quirky look at Taj Mahal; Sara Ali Khan says can’t get more Atrangi than this
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
28 year age gap.. Tabu and Ishaan had 25 year age gap in suitable boy.. So what's wrong??
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Oh my gosh, at the first glance I thought he was a woman!!!
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
RIP bollywood! Akshay betrayed his roots and now expect us to watch his senseless movies
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
This is so disgusting if Sara and Akshay are paired opposite each other. FFS, Akshay has been romantically paired with Sara’s step-mother Kareena in quite a many movies.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Father daughter I hope and he not romancing she because that will be so wrong in so much levels.
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Just dislike Sara to the core
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
What is the age difference? shame