PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan is all smiles for the paps; Looks splendid in co ord sets

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress makes heads turn as she looks stunning in an all white outfit. Scroll below to see.

Sara Ali Khan always keeps her style up to the mark. She never fails to impress her fans with her panache. On Monday, paparazzi spotted Sara Ali Khan in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress donned striped co-ord sets and adhered to COVID-19 guidelines. Sara made heads turn with her gorgeous yet comfy look. Her makeup was minimalistic and she tied her hair back. She paused and posed for the shutterbugs. In one of the pictures, the Pataudi princess’ smile grabbed our attention.

The actress spent her weekend in the North-eastern part of the country. Her work trip was filled with fun and blessings. The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actress also sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam during her trip. Sara took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her trip. Recently, paps spotted her at the Mumbai airport as she made her way back from the North-East state. Sara kept her airport look ‘desi’ as she was seen clad in a white colour suit with multicolour embroidery on it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara who was last seen in ‘Coolie no. 1’ and ‘Love Aaj Kal’ in 2020 is keeping busy with several projects in her kitty. She is all prepped to be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial film ‘Atrangi Re’ opposite and Dhanush. The upcoming romantic drama marks the actress’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. The film is scheduled to be released in August 2021. Besides this, the diva also has ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ in process, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

