PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan is all smiles as she returns to the city with Ibrahim Ali Khan and mum Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan wrapped up her vacation with mum Amrita Singh and brother and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Sara along with her young brother was snapped at the Mumbai international airport. The actress was all smiles as she joked around with the paparazzi before heading inside her car. Sara looked radiant behind her face shield as she sported a denim blue playsuit and her trademark footwear.

The Kedarnath actress was vacationing in a tropical place. However, there was no tan in sight. Ibrahim as usual rocked his cool and casual look as he sported a pair of black track pants, a striped shirt and white Nike sneakers. Their mum Amrita Singh, who does not love being snapped by the paparazzi, was seen at the airport departures in an all-white salwar suit.

On the work front, Sara recently finished shooting for her film, Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Atrangi Re is slated to release on August 6, 2021. Besides this, Sara reportedly is a part of Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama.

