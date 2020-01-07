PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan is all things stylish and chirpy as she visits Aaj Kal director Dinesh Vijan

Sara Ali Khan opted for yet another super chic outfit as she headed out for a meeting with Aaj Kal director Dinesh Vijan. Check out the photos here.

Sara Ali Khan is the true blue diva in B-town right now, and if nothing, the actress has all of our attention for all the right reasons. Post her return from her Maldivian vacation, the actress seems to have gotten back to work in a jiffy. She was first snapped earlier in the day while she went out and about in the city, and now, she was snapped visiting her Aaj Kal director Dinesh Vijan at his office.

And well, the actress sure seemed to be in a super chirpy mood as always, while her outfit has all of our hearts too. The actress sported a chic off-shoulder romper dress and also accessorised it with a headband. She wore a pair of flats with the outfit and kept it casual yet super stylish as usual. A sheer sight of Sara always has us smiling through the eyes, and today, seemed to be no different either.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos right here:

On the work front, Sara is currently gearing up for her upcoming film with , Sara Ali Khan. The actress will first be seen in Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated for February 14, 2020 release, and is one of the most awaited films of this year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

