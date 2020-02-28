PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai share a hearty laugh as they visit Manish Malhotra

Sara A li Khan was snapped at Manish Malhotra's residence along with Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai last night. Check out the photos here.

Sara Ali Khan is the talk of the town and for all the right reasons. The actress is snapped while going out and about in the city time and again, and well, it looks like yesterday was a busy day for her since she was snapped on multiple occasions at multiple locations. From a dubbing session to a casual heading out, the actress was all over Mumbai yesterday. She ended her day with some more work as she was snapped in the city.

Last night, a happy and cheerful Sara was snapped with her Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai, who also seemed to be in a super happy mood. Both of them were snapped leaving designer Manish Malhotra's house and that has left us wondering what kind of a treat are we in for with the film, now that this only means that the trio is coming together. Both Aanand and Sara were beaming with joy, and we sure think fans would love to know what is the reason after all.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos with Aanand L Rai right here:

(ALSO READ: Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar or Dhanush, which pair will connect better with the audiences?)

Meanwhile, Sara's latest release, Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan did not do very well at the box office, however, it did receive a mixed sort of reaction from the audiences. Apart from Atrangi Re, we will also see Sara in Coolie No. 1 with .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More