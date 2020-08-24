  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim wave at the paparazzi as they arrive at Saif Ali Khan's place

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim often hang out with each other. The brother-sister duo has been recently spotted while arriving at Saif Ali Khan's residence.
23143 reads Mumbai
It seems like normalcy has returned partially with the ease in restrictions as a part of the unlocking phase in the country. People have begun getting back to their usual activities. Well, of course, they have been abiding by the rules and regulations too. Moreover, shooting schedules of films, TV shows, and web shows have also begun after a halt of almost four months. The paparazzi have been lucky enough of late in getting a glimpse of the celebs too.

As we speak of this, we have got access to some exclusive pictures of Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim. The paparazzi clicked the brother-sister duo as they arrived at their dad, Saif Ali Khan’s residence. The two of them had their masks on too. They happily waved back at the shutterbugs after stepping out of their car. Sara looks resplendent in a white Anarkali suit, and embroidered motif teamed up with a matching dupatta. Ibrahim, on the other hand, keeps it simple in a blue t-shirt and black lowers.

Check out the pictures below:

Well, there is some good news coming for the Pataudi family as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second baby. It seems like the celebrations have already begun! Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan last appeared in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The actress is also going to collaborate with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for Atrangi Re.

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

fake people...they just worship money..no morals, no values, no nationalism in these people..

