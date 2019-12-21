PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan add a pop of colour to their outfits as they attend an award function

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were snapped at an event last night and they sure seem to have added a few colours to their outfits. Check out the photos here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are definitely two of the most talked-about actors in present-day and age, and both of them have been going places with the work they have done as well as the work they have ahead of them. The two, in fact, were also dating, however, if reports are to be believed, things did not quite work out well, and now, they are not on talking terms. Both of them are often spotted at events, and last night happened to be one such event.

Last night, both Sara and Kartik attended an award function, and well, while their outfits had just the right amount of pop of colours, they seemed to be twinning, even though they weren't really, obviously. Sara wore a pretty asymmetrical dress with abstract print of colours all over, Kartik, on the other hand, opted for a geometric printed multi-colour shirt and layered it with a black leather jacket along with blue denim.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photos here:

(ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish for ‘cutiepie’ Taimur Ali Khan will warm the cockles of your heart; See Pics)

On the work front, Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1, and will also be seen in Aaj Kal with Kartik. Apart from these two films, the actress has been in talks for multiple films, however, official announcements haven't been made about any. Kartik, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh and is also gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as Dostana 2.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More