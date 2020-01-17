PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan make a stylish pair at Love Aaj Kal’s trailer launch

As the team of Love Aaj Kal unveils the trailer of the Imtiaz Ali directorial, lead pair Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan made a stylish appearance at the event. Take a look:

Remember when Sara Ali Khan confessed having a crush on Kartik Aaryan? Ever since then, the fans have been yearning to see this adorable jodi on the big screen. And when the reports of Sara and Kartik’s affair surfaced, this wish got intensified. Soon the wish was fulfilled as Imtiaz Ali roped in the duo for his upcoming directorial Love Aaj Kal. Needless to say, this sequel to and ’s 2009 release Love Aaj Kal became the most anticipated release of the year. And now wait is finally over, Imitiaz and the team of Love Aaj Kal have unveiled an interesting trailer of the movie.

The grand trailer launch event was attended by Veer aka Kartik and Zoe aka Sara and the duo made a perfect stylish pair. In the pictures, Sara was seen wearing a grey coloured shimmery crop top which she had paired with a luscious lemon skirt. On the other hand, Kartik looked uber cool in his orange t-shirt and denims. He had completed his look with a black jacket which had white hearts printed on it. Interestingly, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also grabbed the eyeballs as he came on his silver Royal Enfield bike for the event.

Take a look at Kartik and Sara’s pics from Love Aaj Kal trailer launch:

To note, this will be the first time that Sara and Kartik will be sharing the screen space. Although the couple has reportedly parted ways ahead of Love Aaj Kal release, fans still can’t wait to watch their mushy romance on the 70MM screen. Also starring Randeep Hooda, Love Aaj Kal is produced by Dinesh Vijan and will be releasing on Valentine’s Day this year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More