PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan take Love Aaj Kal promotions to the epitome of love, the Taj Mahal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been keeping busy promoting Love Aaj Kal and the duo has now reached the Taj Mahal. Check out the photos right here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been keeping super busy with Love Aaj Kal promotions and the two are seen everywhere. Fans have been having a fun time looking at them put on their A game on with the promotions, and while we sure can't seem to get enough of them, it looks like there's a lot more of the two that we'll witness once the movie hits the theatres. Their photos and videos have taken over the internet and how.

And well, today's spot for promotion was none other than the Taj Mahal in Agra and while they seem to have shared quite the moment there given Sara's concern for Kartik when he wished to climb the bus roof despite his injury, we also saw Kartik lift her up in his arms in what seems to have become a classic promotion pose for the two. Both Sara and Kartik looked super cool as Sara opted for yellow while Kartik complemented it with a red.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photos right here:

Meanwhile, both of them have multiple films lined up ahead of them, with Kartik Aaryan gearing up for Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya as well as Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kiara Advani. Sara, on the other hand, will be seen in her latest outing, Atrangi Re as well as Coolie No. 1.

