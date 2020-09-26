PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor leave NCB office after hours of questioning with the agency
The shutterbugs clicked actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor as they left the NCB office post their questioning with the agency. The latest news update states that Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor both had been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to the drugs angle probe by the agency. The NCB is currently investigating the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
This case is also being probed by the ED and CBI. The news reports state how the actress Sara Ali Khan has reportedly refuted claims of her consuming drugs. But, the news reports further go on to add that the Kedarnath actress reportedly admitted to being close to the late star. The news reports about the NCB questioning actress Sara Ali Khan also add that she allegedly admitted to smoking cigarettes but refuted consuming any kind of drugs. The news reports further go on to mention that Sara also reportedly admitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau that she went to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse, and also that she went on the reported Thailand trip.
As per a news report by India Today, the Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan stated that she got to know the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput closely during their shoot for Kedarnath. The news report further adds how the actress gave information about the parties at Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse to the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau during her questioning.
Check out the photos:
(ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan refutes allegations of drug consumption, admits being close to Sushant Singh Rajput: Report)
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Yes you are absolutely correct
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Bollywood has created biggest demand for Drugs, which creates crimes, illegal activities, prostitution, terrorism, money laundering plus lot more we all need to be very firm to save our country and finish Bollywood.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
SAY NO TO BOLLYWOOD AND SHAME ON THEM: The BOLLYWOOD world is a very dangerous place, not because of BOLLYWOOD PEOPLE who do evil, and Wrong Things but because of US who look on and do nothing. WE NEED TO HAVE LOT OF STRONG WILL AND DETERMINATION TO COMPLETELY BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD AND TEACH THEM A LESSON. THEY TOOK ADVANTAGE OF US AND FOOLED US. THEY ALL COME OUT TO SUPPORT RHEA AND NO ONE SUPPORTED 62 YEAR BADLY HURT NAVY VET GUY. DON'T WE HAVE ENOUGH DISRESPECT TO UNDERSTAND & WAKE UP. NONE OF THESE PEOPLE ARE ROLE MODELS. THEY NEVER WILL BE. ILLEGAL THINGS, CRIME, DRUGS, MONEY LAUNDERING WILL CONTINUE BECAUSE OF LOCK DOWN DRUGS DEMAND WILL REMAIN HIGH. WHAT CAN WE DO TO BOYCOTT THEM? HOW DO WE PROTECT OURSELVES? HOW DO WE SAVE OUR COUNTRY?
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
SARA YOU ARE LYING ANY WAY NONE OF YOU ARE STARS ANY MORE.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
NEVER FIGHT WITH A PIG,BOTH OF YOU WILL GET DIRTY BUT THE PIG WILL ENJOY IT.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Pretty girls pure souls just like deepu. #ISupportDeepikaPadukone #ISupportShraddhaKapoor #ISupportSaraAliKhan.