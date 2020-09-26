PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor leave NCB office after hours of questioning with the agency

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor get clicked as they left the NCB office post their questioning with the agency.

The shutterbugs clicked actresses Sara Ali Khan and as they left the NCB office post their questioning with the agency. The latest news update states that Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor both had been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to the drugs angle probe by the agency. The NCB is currently investigating the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

This case is also being probed by the ED and CBI. The news reports state how the actress Sara Ali Khan has reportedly refuted claims of her consuming drugs. But, the news reports further go on to add that the Kedarnath actress reportedly admitted to being close to the late star. The news reports about the NCB questioning actress Sara Ali Khan also add that she allegedly admitted to smoking cigarettes but refuted consuming any kind of drugs. The news reports further go on to mention that Sara also reportedly admitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau that she went to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse, and also that she went on the reported Thailand trip.

As per a news report by India Today, the Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan stated that she got to know the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput closely during their shoot for Kedarnath. The news report further adds how the actress gave information about the parties at Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse to the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau during her questioning.

