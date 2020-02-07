PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan breaks stereotypes, repeats her dress during Love Aaj Kal promotions with Kartik Aaryan

Love Aaj Kal actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been recently snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out for the promotion of the movie. Check out the pictures.

The much – talked about movie Love Aaj Kal is all set to be released into the theatres next week. Needless to say, the makers as well as the star cast of the romantic drama have been quite busy promoting it at every big platform. Recently, the lead pair Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan jetted off to Jaipur, Rajasthan for the purpose of promotions and had quite a blast there with the fans who had gathered in large numbers.

Now that they are back in the bay, the two of them are back in their promotion spree and have been have been spotted again as they stepped out for movie promotions a little while back. Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in a red and white striped dress teamed up with a pair of matching heels. Interestingly, she had worn this same dress a few days back at another event! Well, it’s good to see the actress breaking stereotypes about celebs not repeating their outfits at times. Meanwhile, Kartik looked dapper in a white tee teamed up with a multi – coloured jacket and denims.

Check out the pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan below:

Talking about the movie Love Aaj Kal, it has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is produced by famed filmmaker Dinesh Vijan. The trailer of the movie has received tremendous response from the fans who are eagerly waiting for its release into the theatres. For the unversed, it is slated to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

