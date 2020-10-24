  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & brother Ibrahim get clicked as they visit Saif Ali Khan at his residence

Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in her white coloured ethnic outfit, and hair left open. On the other hand, Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was clicked in a more cool and casual avatar.
Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan & brother Ibrahim get clickedPHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & brother Ibrahim get clicked as they visit Saif Ali Khan at his residence
The gorgeous Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the city alongside brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to visit father Saif Ali Khan at his residence. The stunner Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in her white coloured ethnic outfit, and hair left open. On the other hand, Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was clicked in a more cool and casual avatar. The fans and followers of the actress were thoroughly delighted to see her in a classy look.

The Simmba actress was clicked by the shutterbugs some time back when she returned from her vacation to Mumbai. The news reports previously stated how the actress was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to the drugs angle that the agency has been probing in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The news reports further stated how other Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The news reports further state how the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the actress to return to the silver screen with a smashing hit.

Check out the photos

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account. The gorgeous beauty Sara Ali Khan also shared many stunning pictures of herself from her vacation on her Instagram account. The stunner's fans and followers were left simply awestruck by seeing the diva's pictures. The film audiences loved the actress in her previous film Simmba which featured actor Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Credits :viral bhayani

