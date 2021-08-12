PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan celebrates 26th birthday with paparazzi as she's wished with cake and balloons

The much loved Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 26th birthday today and among the many people that she's celebrating with today, the paparazzi are also included. The actress stepped out of her residence to celebrate with the paps and greet them. The paparazzi on the other hand, got Sara a chocolate cake and even some pink balloons to make her day even more special.

Sara not only cut the cake with the paparazzi, the actress also posed with the pink balloons making for picture perfect photos. For her birthday outfit, the otherwise colourful Sara, picked a rather simple outfit. Sara was snapped wearing a pair of ripped denims, a simple white cropped shirt and let her hair loose. She also carried a small blue sling and donned a black mask to keep herself safe.

Check out Sara Ali Khan 's birthday photos below:

