PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan creates a Christmas album with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan but there's a chiseled twist

Sara Ali Khan's photos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are as cute as they are breathtaking (literally). Check out the photos right here.

and Amrita Singh's kids Sara Ali Khan and have always been one of the most talked about star kids, and while Sara has a long way to go ahead, Ibrahim seems to be getting there too with these latest photos. Sara and Ibrahim were snapped together at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's Christmas bash last night but it looks like the two made a stop before that to get some of the most adorable photos ever.

However, these photos do have a twist to it, and it is not just the Christmas vibe. Sara shared photos on her social media, and both their expressions are to die for after all. Meanwhile, she also had an equally adorable caption to give to it as she wrote down a rather quirky message to go with them. She wrote, "Red nose reindeer. White snowflake Virgin eggnog. Christmas cake. Get the party started. It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake."

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar & others arrive at Kareena Kapoor's Christmas bash)

Meanwhile, also attending the party at Kareena and Saif's were the likes of , , , Amrita Arora, and many others for that matter. The inside photos and videos from the party have been doing the rounds and we want some of the family too, don't we?

Credits :Instagram

