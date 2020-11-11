PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan dons a white salwar kameez as she steps out of Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai's office

Sara Ali Khan will team up with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for Atrangi Re. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Sara Ali Khan always grabs attention whenever she steps out in the public domain and the reasons are quite obvious. As we speak of this, the actress has been snapped by the paparazzi yet again in the city. Sara made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput and that was just the beginning. She then featured alongside Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal. Despite being just two films old, the actress has been able to garner a huge fan following.

The shutterbugs have clicked the stunning beauty as she arrived at filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s office in the evening. Sara mostly loves to step out in traditional outfits and her latest pictures are proof of the same. She is wearing a white floral salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta and moccasins. The actress also wears a matching mask while adhering to the present rules and regulations amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan will be collaborating with Aanand L. Rai for his upcoming project titled Atrangi Re. It also features and South star Dhanush in the lead roles. The first look from the movie has already been shared on social media that has left the fans excited for its official trailer release. The music for the movie will be composed by none other than AR Rahman himself. According to the latest reports, the shooting for the same will happen in Mumbai, Delhi, and Madurai.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

