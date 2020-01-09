PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her chic look as she steps out in an olive green romper

Sara Ali Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city wearing a super stylish olive green romper. Check out her latest pictures.

Sara Ali Khan has been the talk of the town ever since she made her debut with the movie Kedarnath back in the year 2018. The stunning beauty is among the gen – z category of actors who have been able to acquire a massive fan following within a short span of time. Well, the Simmba actress has all our attention most of the time for the all the right reasons. Despite being just two films old, Sara’s followers are still on the rise!

Sara Ali Khan is an all – time favourite of the paparazzi and often gets snapped by them at various events and occasions. The Aaj Kal actress has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out in the city for work. Sara looks effortlessly chic as she sports an olive green – coloured romper teamed up with a pair of green flats. Well, the gorgeous actress keeps her outfit casual and at the same time super stylish.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has some interesting projects coming up this year. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release. Sara has also been paired up opposite in Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan. It is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020. The actress had sent her fans into frenzy a few days back when she posted back to back pictures from her Maldives vacation. She was accompanied by her brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita Singh to the exotic trip.

