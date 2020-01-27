PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan flaunts a pair of stylish black frames as she steps out of her Pilates class

Sara Ali Khan sported black frames as she stepped out of her Pilates class after a workout session.

Sara Ali Khan is back under the spotlight from the time the makers of Love Aaj Kal 2 dropped its first look poster on the internet followed by the sassy trailer. Bringing the concept of millennial love on screen, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to stir up a storm on this Valentine's Day as their film Love Aaj Kal 2 hits the cinemas on February 14, 2020. The film is a sequel of the starrer Love Aaj Kal revolving around the complexities and difficulties of modern love. It shows two love stories set in different generations running parallel with each other.

While her upcoming film is fetching her all the limelight, Sara seems super chirpy these days. Just a while ago, Sara was spotted at her Pilates class. The young starlet put on a pair of stylish black frames as she stepped out after her Pilates session. Sara looked lush and pretty as she left her freshly washed hair open and sported her zero makeup look. Sara opted for an all-black outfit as she headed out post her workout session. Check it out:

Sara wore a black tee and black leggings with a white stripe. She kept it cool and casual going for a de-glam look but the actress caught eyeballs with her million-dollar smile and bubbly act. As always, she greeted the papps and waved at them, setting them on a clicking spree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, post Love Aaj Kal's release, Sara will be seen in starrer Coolie No.1 releasing on May 1, 2020. It is a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.

