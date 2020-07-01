  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan gets papped in a floral outfit as she visits dad Saif Ali Khan's residence

Sara Ali Khan has been snapped a little while back by the paparazzi outside her father Saif Ali Khan's house. Check out her photos.
Mumbai
The Coronavirus pandemic is still on the rise in every nook and corner of the world including India. However, there is no denying this fact that people have been fighting it their own way as a result of which everyone’s lives have returned a bit to normalcy one way or the other. As of now, government authorities have granted a few relaxations on the lockdown and many people including our beloved celebs have started stepping out for work now.

Sara Ali Khan is among the many celebs who has been snapped while stepping out in the city some time back. The Love Aaj Kal actress has been spotted by the onlookers and the paparazzi outside her father Saif Ali Khan’s residence. Sara looks pretty as she is seen wearing a white floral kurta teamed up with a pair of matching palazzos. She also puts on a red and white mask thereby matching it with her outfit of the night.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures below:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie titled Coolie No. 1 in which she has been paired up opposite Varun Dhawan. The comedy-drama has been directed by David Dhawan. She will also team up with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for Atrangi Re. The romantic drama has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and is scheduled to be released next year.

