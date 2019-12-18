PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan gives us fitness inspiration as she flaunts her toned midriff post Pilates session

Sara Ali Khan was snapped after her Pilates session. The Aaj Kal star looked pretty and gave us major fitness goals. Check it out.

A young starlet in Bollywood who made her mark with her first two films is Sara Ali Khan. Star of Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara has garnered a huge fan following in a span of one year in the industry. The Aaj Kal star is often seen getting swarmed by fans at airports or outside her Pilates class for photos and selfies. Rarely does Sara deny them and is often seen obliging all her fans. Also, being a fitness lover, the Simmba star never skips her workout session when she is in the city.

This morning, Sara was snapped while she was leaving her Pilates class. The Coolie No 1 star walked out of the class with a huge smile on her face and acknowledged the paparazzi by waving at them. In the photos, Sara is seen sporting a white crop top with a caption ‘team girls’ with a black colour jogger shorts. The Simmba star can be seen with her hair left open and a pair of flats to complete her look. What one couldn’t ignore in her gym look was her toned abs.

Indeed, Sara shelled out some fitness inspiration for all of us and compelled us to move our lazy self off the couch. Sara posed for photos for the paparazzi and then, got in her car to leave. On the work front, Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No 1 with . Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. It will also star Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020. Before that, Sara will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal. Directed Imtiaz Ali, Aaj Kal is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal and will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Check out the photos of Sara Ali Khan here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

