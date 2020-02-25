PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan gives us lessons to slay in a nerdy yet sporty OOTD as she steps out

Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the city and was snapped by the paparazzi. The Coolie No 1 star opted for a comfy and casual OOTD and won us over with her nerdy glasses. Check it out.

Among the popular stars of the youth, Sara Ali Khan has been one of those who enjoys a massive fan base. Despite her recent film, Love Aaj Kal not being received well, the starlet’s fan following remains unaffected. Fans of Sara love her style and looks and, every time she steps out of her house, the Love Aaj Kal star ends up setting trends. Be it her gym look or her casual day’s OOTD, everything becomes the talk of the town.

On Tuesday, keeping it simple yet classy, Sara stepped out of the house to visit her clinic. The gorgeous Coolie No 1 star kept her look simple yet stylish in an all black outfit. In the photos, Sara is seen sporting a black crop top with matching track pants and flats. Along with this, the gorgeous Love Aaj Kal star is seen opting for a ‘nerdy’ style glasses to add to her look. With her hair left open, Sara looked pretty in her casual OOTD and one couldn’t take their eyes off her nerdy look.

Just recently, Sara returned to Mumbai after shooting for Coolie No 1 with . Last week, Varun and Sara shot for the last schedule of Coolie No 1 remake in Goa where they were filming a romantic song. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor 1995 starrer. It will also star Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is slated to be released on May 1, 2020. Apart from this, Sara will soon begin shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film will be released on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

