PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar & others arrive at Kareena Kapoor's Christmas bash

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have organized a Christmas bash at their residence which has been attended by the likes of numerous Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures.

It’s Christmas tomorrow and the entire country is indulged in its celebrations from today itself. Our beloved Bollywood celebs are no less and have also begun their celebrations. In fact, many of them have already organized Christmas parties at their residences. Kareena Kapoor and have also organized a pre – Christmas bash at their residence. A few days back, the lovely couple celebrated the third birthday of their little munckin Taimur Ali Khan which happened to be a star – studded affair.

Now, we have the pictures of all the celebs who have attended Saif and Kareena’s Christmas party. Attending the party are the likes of Sara Ali Khan, , , Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor , Seema Khan, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak. Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in an all – white dress. She is accompanied by her brother Ibrahim he looked suave in a denim jacket teamed up with a green t – shirt and jeans.

Check out the pictures of celebs from Saif and Kareena’s Christmas party bash below:

Talking about Karan Johar, the ace filmmaker wore a printed black suit teamed up with matching shoes. Sanjay Kapoor kept it simple as he wore a black t – shirt and matching denims. His wife Maheep looked stunning as she wore a chocolate brown dress with dramatic sleeves. Seema Khan, on the other hand, was spotted wearing an all – black dress teamed up with an embellished purple jacket. Amrita Arora looked stunning in a dazzling blue pant suit as she was accompanied by her husband Shakeel. We are now eagerly waiting for the inside pictures from the party!

