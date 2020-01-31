PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan bond on the sets of What Women Want

Sara Ali Khan bonds with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of the latter's chat show What Women Want.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want has been hogging limelight for the longest time now. Inviting celebrities for each episode, Kareena holds interesting conversations with them and asks them a set of quirky questions in a fun segment. , to Kartik Aaryan and a number of other B-Town celebs have featured on the show and today Sara Ali Khan too debuts on stepmom Kareena's show What Women Want.

Sara and Kareena have always had a great equation and its a treat to the eyes watching them together. Both the actresses are amazing performers and have got out of the world good looks! Just a while ago, Sara came on the sets of Kareena's chat show and now we know why it's getting hotter here in the city! The actress posed with Kareena before the interview they looked stunning together. Kareena looked all things pretty in a bright pink jumpsuit, on the other hand, Sara looked extremely peppy and classy as she dolled up wearing a stylish blue shirt and pink shimmer skirt. She opted for a pair of hoops and bronze heels with the same.

Check it out:

Kareena and Sara are counted as one of the a-listers in Bollywood. While Kareena needs no introduction when it comes to brilliant performances and style, Sara too, has established herself as a wonderful actress and fashionista. Despite being 3 films old in the industry, she enjoys a huge fan base. Speaking of Kareena's show What Women Want, it has always been an entertaining conversation between Kareena and the guest actors and the news of Sara being interviewed by step mommy Kareena has left the fans excited.

