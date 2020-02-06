PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan add a Rajasthani touch to their outfits during Love Aaj Kal promotions

Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are busy with the promotions and today, the two of them are in Jaipur. Check out the photos right here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are the talk of the town with their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal releasing in a week's time and while we are all looking forward to seeing how the movie works out for us, the two have been keeping super busy with the promotions. Photos and videos from the promotions have been doing the rounds and we definitely can't get enough of it because it is all things romance, fun, and a lot more.

Today, the duo was in Jaipur for promotions and apart from the dialect that they seem to have made an attempt to pick, they also added a Rajasthani touch to their outfits even while keeping it casual. Sara looked pretty as she paired matching separates and also layered it with a long jacket while Kartik wore a cool shirt with denim. They danced to the songs from the film and once again, Kartik lifted her up in his arms.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's photos here:

On working with Sara, Kartik told us in an exclusive interview, "I loved working with Sara. From the time we started working on Love Aaj Kal and even before, we were supposed to do something, I could sense her vibe which is amazing. She's so energetic that you also tend to enjoy that. You like it even in the work place and you want to be there." Ask him how they connected and he admits, "We are both different personalities. Ek aur ek gyarah waali jo baat hai, I understood it with Sara and Kartik or Sartik. People were excited about us even before we went on floors. It's something we have also experienced in the process. Our chemistry and rapport on and off screen is very interesting."

