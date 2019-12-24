PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful in her Punjabi kudi avtar as she greets the paparazzi with a smile

Sara Ali Khan, who is looking forward to the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, made heads turn with her desi avtar as she stepped out lately.

Sara Ali Khan, who is just two films old (Kedarnath and Simmba), enjoys a massive fan following. The young starlet won hearts with her acting prowess and proved that she is here to stay for long. But apart from her acting skills, Sara’s style statement has also been the talk of the town. Be it is gym look, chic look, desi look or a casual look, Sara knows the trick to ace every appearance and make our hearts drool with her panache.

And while we never get enough of her beauty, Sara once again made heads turn as she sported a Punjabi kudi avatar recently when she stepped out and greeted the paparazzi with her flawless smile. In the pictures, the Simmba actress was seen wearing a mustard colour kurta with a white palazzo. She had completed her look with a white dupatta with heavy floral embroidery, mustard coloured bangles and matching pair of Punjabi jutti. Sara’s simple plait was also adding to her desi look

Take a look at Sara Alia Khan’s recent pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is looking forward to the release of Imtiaz Ali’s much talked about movie Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie will be hitting the screens on Valentine’s Day next year. Aaj Kal happens to be the sequel of and ’s 2009 release Love Aaj Kal. Besides, the Pataudi princess will also be seen in starrer Coolie No.1 which is expected to release in May 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

