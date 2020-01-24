PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking in head to toe white desi look as she gets papped at the gym

Today, Sara Ali Khan was snapped outside her Pilates studio and she made heads turn in a white Indian attire.

Post her New Year vacation with mommy Amrita Singh and brother , Sara Ali Khan is, as we speak, busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Ever since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal was dropped online, fans have been showering immense love on it and seeing the trailer, we are sure that Sara and Kartik’s chemistry is going to be the highlight of the film. Now, amidst all the hustle bustle of promotions and shooting, Sara makes sure to hit the gym and workout and today, right in the morning, this Simmba actress was papped outside the gym.

In the photos, Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a head to toe white Indian attire and as always, she looked gorgeous sans make-up. Now, yesterday, the makers of the film released the first song from Love Aaj Kal titled Shayad and besides all the fans, it was Janhvi Kapoor who showered love on the song as she took to social media to write that she is obsessed with the song.

At the trailer launch of the film, Kartik Aaryan talked about his Valentine’s Day date night plans as he revealed that he and Sara Ali Khan would spend Valentine's Day together watching Love Aaj Kal as the movie releases on the same day i.e. February 14, 2020. Besides Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan-directed Coolie No 1, co-starring and the film releases on May 1, 2020.

