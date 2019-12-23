PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks as bright as sunshine as she gets papped in the city

The Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in an off shoulder yellow coloured dress.

The Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in an off shoulder yellow coloured dress. The stunning diva Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput looked as bright as sunshine in her yellow short dress. The diva paired her outfit with yellow and white footwear. The gorgeous diva Sara Ali Khan never fails to make heads turn as she got papped in the city. The young actress will be seen in the upcoming film Aaj Kal. This film is helmed by director Imtiaz Ali. The ace director is known for his iconic film titled Jab We Met starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and .

The film Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will take the story line forward to where it was left in the previous film titled Love Aaj Kal. Interestingly, the film Love Aaj Kal featured Sara's father, and Bollywood's powerhouse performer, . The stunning actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen in some interesting films like Coolie No 1 opposite actor .

The sultry siren Sara Ali Khan got a lot of fame and recognition as an actress after her Bollywood blockbuster film, Simmba. The film was helmed by ace director Rohit Shetty and saw Padmaavat actor in the lead. The fans are very intrigued to see which film Sara Ali Khan signs up next. The film audience is eagerly waiting to see Sara Ali Khan on the silver screen.

Check out the pictures:

Read More