PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks cheerful as she exits Pilates in athleisure; Is that pre birthday glow we see?

Just a day ahead of her birthday, Sara Ali Khan was caught in a chirpy mood by the paparazzi post her workout on Wednesday. Sara is all set to turn a year older on August 12 and ahead of it, she ensured she goes about her regular workout regimen. Keeping up with it, the Simmba actress headed to sweat it out at her Pilates class. Recently, Sara has been in the headlines owing to her nose injury and her fans have been concerned about it too.

In the photos, Sara was snapped keeping it sporty for her workout session. The Simmba star is seen clad in pink jogger shorts with flats and a sports bralette. Her hair is seen neatly tied up in a plait and as Sara walked out, she wore her white mask. Keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols, Sara maintained her distance from the paparazzi and briefly stopped to greet them warmly ahead of her birthday. She waved to the photographers from a distance and then headed home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sara's nose injury's update was given by her aunt Saba Ali Khan last week. She had revealed that Sara was doing much better. On Wednesday, Sara also announced another of her project Mission Frontline's premiere on August 13, 2021. In the show, she will be seen training in combat with female commandos.

Besides this, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar. Sara also reportedly will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and is helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan engages in combat in brave first look from Mission Frontline; To premiere on THIS date