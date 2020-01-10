PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a white salwar suit as she steps out in the city

Sara Ali Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city for enjoying a movie. Check out her latest pictures.

The beautiful Sara Ali Khan has currently become one of the most sought after actresses in the Bollywood film industry, courtesy her brilliant acting prowess in her first two movies. Nonetheless, the Kedarnath actress has also been able to acquire a massive fan following within a short span of time. Moreover, Sara has always been the talk of the town because of her sweet gestures and of course, super stylish and casual outfits which she sports most of the time.

The Coolie No. 1 actress has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city for a enjoying a movie in one of the theatres. Sara opts for a simple all – white salwar suit teamed up with a pair of matching moccasins. The Aaj Kal actress tied up her hair in a simple manner and opted for a no makeup look. Sara was all smiles as usual as she got clicked by the shutterbugs.

Check out the latest pictures of Sara Ali Khan below:

Sara had an amazing start to the New Year as she jetted off to Maldives with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Her pictures from the exotic locale definitely took the internet by storm! On the professional front, Sara has two movies lined up as of now – Coolie No. 1 and Aaj Kal. She will be seen opposite in Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan. Sara will also star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release.

Credits :Pinkvilla

