  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks fresh post Pilates; Ananya Panday keeps her date with Yoga ahead of weekend

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were snapped in the city as they headed to workout. While Sara was seen at Pilates class, Ananya headed to her yoga session.
34468 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks fresh post Pilates; Ananya Panday keeps her date with Yoga ahead of weekend
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood stars never skip a day of workout and keep up with their fitness regimen. Speaking of this, ahead of the weekend, shutterbugs caught two of the gorgeous Btown stars Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan at their respective workout sessions. While Sara has recently returned to her Pilates class after a break due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Ananya has been keeping up with her regular Yoga session every day. Over the past few days, Ananya has been spotted several times when she headed for her workout in the city. 

Today too, Ananya was seen keeping it sporty for her Yoga session. The paparazzi caught up with her and Ananya obliged them with photos. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a dark grey tee with lilac tights and white sneakers. The Khaali Peeli star is seen carrying a tote bag with her to her yoga session. Not just this, Ananya waved to the paparazzi from a distance and is also seen sporting a black mask amid the ongoing pandemic. 

On the other hand, Sara is seen exiting her Pilates session with a smile on her face. As she walked out of the building, Sara smiled at the paparazzi and waved to them. In the photos, Sara is seen in a blue hoodie with black jogger shorts and flats. With it, she is seen sporting a silver bag and a black mask. Sara stopped and posed for the paparazzi before heading towards her car and leaving from the premises. 

Take a look at Ananya and Sara's photos:

Meanwhile, Sara was seen making her way to Pilates yesterday after months of working out at home. On the work front, she will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. 

On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda that is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. 

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan makes her way to Pilates class after months in a vibrant look, says 'Namaste ji' to paps; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are all things happy and chirpy as they step out in the city
SOTY 2 screening: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others join the star cast; View pics
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and new BFF Ananya Panday papped and this time Sara ain't hiding her face
Sonchiriya screening: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are the new bffs in town, Vicky Kaushal joins in too
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan hides her face while Ananya Panday is all smiles as the two take a rickshaw ride
Kedarnath Screening: Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday arrive