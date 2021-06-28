PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in pink with an umbrella on set; Kangana Ranaut glistens in ethnic attire
Monday seems to have been an extremely busy day in Btown as many celebs and stars were snapped throughout the day in the city by the paparazzi. Now, Kangana Ranaut and Sara Ali Khan were also caught in the frame by the shutterbugs as they stepped out respectively in the city. While Sara was snapped by the paps when she was on the sets of a shoot, Kangana was caught in the frame when she stepped out of her office in the city.
In the photos, at first, Kangana is seen walking out of her office with her security as she headed out. The Thalaivi star is seen clad in a pretty Indian attire and as she smiled, Kangana looked radiant in the photos. The star maintained a distance from the paparazzi amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. She is seen sporting a pretty pair of earrings with her ethnic look. As she smiled and waved to the paparazzi, the star managed to steal the limelight with her smile.
Take a look:
On the other hand, Sara was snapped while she was on set with director Punit D Malhotra for an ad shoot. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a pretty pink dress with matching heels. As she walked towards her vanity van, Sara is seen carrying a vibrant and colourful umbrella. Her hair is left open with soft waves in them and her makeup is kept glam to be in line with her stunning look for the shoot. In the photos, Sara is seen engaging in conversations with the paparazzi and smiling at them from a distance. Sara had also shared a photo on her Instagram story with director Punit from sets of the ad shoot.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Madhoo and other actors. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline. Sara, on the other hand, will be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sara youre a good girl be always the person you are. Never let success get into you. Let your work speak for itself. I love John A, Vidya B, Alia, Sara, Ranbir, Deepika, Shahid, you guys are great artists. Keep up the good work.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sara has calves and arms for days! wow