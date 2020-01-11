PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in white as she seeks blessing at a temple with mommy Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan, who will soon be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Aaj Kal, was spotted at a temple in the city as she sought blessings with her mother Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan is only two films old, but the diva surely knows how to balance her personal and professional lives. The diva, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming projects in 2019, chose to have a peaceful New Year celebration with her family in the Maldives. In fact, after an extended New Year celebration, Sara Ali Khan is back to the bay and is still enjoying her time off the shooting schedule. Instead, the Kedarnath actress is busy spending time with her mommy Amrita Singh and making the most of her family time these days.

After a wonderful exotic vacation, Sara was recently papped seeking blessings at a temple in the city. In the pictures, the Simmba actress was seen opting for a desi girl look for visiting the temple. Sara wore a white coloured embroidered kurti with stylish palazzo, simple white dupatta and matching flat sandals. The diva nailed her no make up look and her natural beauty won our hearts. Interestingly, Sara was accompanied by mother Amrita to the temple.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics from her visit to a temple:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara has two big projects in her kitty at the moment. The actress will soon be seen romancing ex-flame Kartik Aaryan on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which will be hitting the screens on Valentine’s Day this year. Besides, the Pataudi princess is also working on the much talked about remake of Govinda’s Coolie No.1 opposite .

