PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks stunning as she turns muse for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Sara Ali Khan has all our attention with her outfit as she walks the ramp for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Check out the photos right here.

Sara Ali Khan is definitely creating quite the buzz with the work she has done and more so, with the work she has ahead of her. The actress' latest release Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan has had a great first-day opening and has managed to garner good numbers. Meanwhile, the actress' sense of fashion is also something that has all our attention for all the right reasons and tonight happens to be one such moment as well.

Today, Sara walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla as she opted for an embellished lehenga with a blouse with super fancy sleeves, and not to forget, all the jewelry that she adorned while her hair was tied into a bun. Sara posed for some picture-perfect photos and well, if nothing, she did personify grace as she walked the ramp today. Her makeup was rather subtle, ensuring that all the attention goes towards the dress.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Sara has two films lined up ahead, one with , the remake of all time hit Coolie No. 1 and the other is Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and in the lead roles.

