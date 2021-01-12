PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in yellow co ords as she steps out and about in the city

Sara Ali Khan had been shooting for Atrangi Re for the past few months. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular and most stylish actresses in the Bollywood film industry. The diva made her debut in Hindi cinema back in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. That was just the beginning and it won’t be wrong to say that the actress has already garnered a massive fan following on social media within a very short time despite being just a few films old.

As we speak of this, Sara has been snapped by the shutterbugs sometime back as she stepped out and about in the city. The actress looks stunning in yellow co-ords that include a funky jacket and a matching skirt teamed up with a blue bralette. She teams it up with a pair of yellow heels that perfectly match her outfit of the night. The Love Aaj Kal star leaves her hair open and opts for minimal makeup here.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan that released last year. She will next be seen in Atrangi Re which also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The romantic drama has been helmed by Aanand L. Rai and the shoot for the same has happened in different locations across India that include Agra. It also happens to be the third Hindi film of South star Dhanush. It is slated to be released next month.

