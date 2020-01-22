PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks super chic as she pairs yellow tube top with denims shorts

Sara Ali Khan was snapped going out and about in the city later in the night today. Check out the photos right here.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved B-town divas right now and with her presence everywhere, the actress has been receiving double the love than before. She made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and well, there's been no looking back ever since as her popularity has skyrocketed. Sara is that new-gen actress who has not only gained popularity but has also done great work on screen and continues to do so.

Sara is snapped out and about in the city time and again, right from her pilates session to the casual outings for work. And today, post her pilates session, Sara was snapped in the city as she headed out for work and well, she managed to win our hearts yet again, with her outfit as well as her smile. She paired a sweetheart neck yellow tube top with blue denim and a black bag to go with it.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos here:

Meanwhile, as Sara is gearing up for her next release, Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan, she has been keeping busy with the promotions for Valentine's 2020 release. The first song from the film, Shayad, released today and it is a fine soulful song after all.

Credits :Manav Manglani

