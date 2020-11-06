PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan opts for a chic OOTD as she teams up a gorgeous dress with heels

Sara Ali Khan has impressed the fashion police once again as she made a stylish appearance today

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. The actress might be just three movies old in the industry but she has certainly proved her worth time and again. Not just her stunning looks and impeccable acting skills, but her fashion statements are also a thing among the fans. The Pataudi princess has been the fashion icon and never misses a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out. Recently, Sara once again made heads turn after she was papped during Coolie No 1 promotions.

In the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress opted for a chic OOTD and dished out major fashion goals. Sara was seen wearing a stylish navy blue coloured frock style outfit with a touch of white at the border and her panache could make anyone go weak on their knees. The diva has completed her look with a pair of white stilettos and had half tied her hair with a clutcher. Sara was also seen wearing a white mask given the COVID 19 outbreak in the city.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s recent pics:

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Atrangi Re along with and Dhanush. Interestingly, the movie will mark Sara’s first collaboration with Dhanush and Akshay. Talking about the same, Sara had stated, I can’t believe my luck. Blessed to be working with Aanand L Rai Sir. So thankful to have sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble Dhanush and myself.” The movie is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

