PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan promotes Love Aaj Kal with QUIRKY #ZoeVeer earrings, leaves Kartik Aaryan impressed

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan promote Love Aaj Kal in style and we definitely can't get enough of it. Check out the photos right here.

Love Aaj Kal is one film that is all over the news given the fact that the movie brings together the much loved and first-time duo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two have been in the news for a really long time now and while the two were alleged to be dating, a lot of rumours about their break up have been doing the rounds. None the less, they share amazing chemistry both on-screen and off-screen and fans can't seem to stop gushing over the two.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been keeping busy with the promotions and with just a few days ahead of the release, the two continue being snapped together out and about in the city. For the promotions today, the actress opted for a yellow salwar-suit and flaunted oh so pretty earrings which have Zoe and Veer written on one each. Kartik on the other hand, kept it casual as usual and put together with blue denim with a black and white t-shirt.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan photos right here:

Meanwhile, Sara is also gearing up for two other films, including a movie with , Coolie No. 1 an Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and . Kartik, on the other hand, is going to be seen in Dostana 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

