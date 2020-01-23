PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan proves to be queen of cute expressions post dubbing; Kartik Aaryan opts for a cool look

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were snapped in the city separately. The Love Aaj Kal duo opted for a chic and casual look as they went out and about in the city. Check it out.

When it comes to naming two stars whose popularity has soared in Bollywood overtime, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan come to mind. The Love Aaj Kal duo are gearing up for their upcoming release and amidst the same, often are spotted together for promotions of the same. However, on Thursday, Sara and Kartik were spotted separately in the city as they went about their daily work. A day back, the duo launched Love Aaj Kal’s first song, Shayad which is trending across musical platforms.

Today, Sara was snapped post dubbing in the city. The gorgeous Love Aaj Kal lead stepped out of a dubbing session and looked surprised to see the paparazzi. Post this, Sara stepped out and walked to her car but her expressions surely stole the show. From surprised to smiling, the Love Aaj Kal star proved why she can be called a pro of giving expressions. Clad in a tank top with a light pink trousers and flats, Sara looked pretty and chic. However, it was her expressions that one couldn’t miss.

On the other hand, Kartik was snapped while he was heading out in the city. In the photos, the Dostana 2 star is seen clad in a blue sweatshirt with dark beige coloured trousers and sneakers. The star was seen sporting sunnies as he stepped out in the city.

On the work front, both Sara and Kartik are gearing up Love Aaj Kal’s release. In the film, Sara will be seen playing Zoe while Kartik will be seen playing Raghu and Veer. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal’s trailer received an overwhelming response from fans and left them excited to see Sara and Kartik together on the big screen. The film also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

