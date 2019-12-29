PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan redefines grace as she carries a matching dupatta with white ethnic wear

Sara Ali Khan shows her love for ethnic wear yet again as she carries a matching dupatta with a white chikankari kurta.

Sara Ali Khan has become B-Town's favourite in no time. Despite being just two films old in the industry, Sara's fanbase knows no bounds. With a handful of advertisements in her kitty, the actress has already shown her quirky and fun side to the audience and she is being loved for the same. After wowing us with her entertaining performances in Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara is gearing up for two more films for the masses. The actress will be seen romancing rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal and in Coolie No.1.

Besides her cute and peppy nature, Sara's fashion game also seems to draw the netizens. We've already seen her love for ethnic wear but the actress stuns in every outfit that she dons. From chikankari suits to neon athleisure, Sara is known for her incredible style. A while ago, Sara once again stepped out in a white traditional outfit and she looks too pretty for words. Sara redefines grace as she carries a matching dupatta with her white ensemble.

Sara wore a chikankari kurta with white leggings and matching chiffon dupatta. She clubbed it up with white jutis and styled her hair in a simple ponytail. Sara opted for a no-makeup look and looked beautiful as she kept it simple.

The young starlet undoubtedly shines in ger glam avatar but she manages to keep her charm alive even while she goes all simple and candid.

