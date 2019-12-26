PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan shares a hearty smile while enjoying sunset by the beach with her BFF

Sara Ali Khan's social media is bliss for every water baby right now, and here comes more photos from her vacay. Check it out.

Sara Ali Khan has emerged as a fan favourite with her very first film, or in fact, one can say that she has been one even before she finally made a big-screen debut. The actress was first seen on the screen in Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, and following that, she was seen in Simmba co-starring . Both the films did well and fans are now waiting for her upcoming films.

Sara is currently on vacation with her best friend Kamya Arora and oh boy, her pictures have taken over the internet as they are everywhere. After her bikini pictures, she has now shared new photos of the sunset by the beach, and we are in awe. Sara wore a simple dress and went makeup free for the same and her smile was one to die for. They sure are having a great time together, isn't it?

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photos here:

On the work front, she will be next seen in Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, she has been currently shooting for Coolie No.1 co-starring and will resume shooting post her New Year celebrations.

Credits :Instagram

