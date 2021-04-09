PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan signals paps to maintain a distance as she gets clicked outside a gym

Sara Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Atrangi Re, was seen heading out for a workout and urged the paps to practice social distancing.

The COVID 19 cases are rising rapidly in the second wave across the nation and Maharashtra has been reporting the maximum number of cases. Amid this everyone is bound to stay indoors once again and are constantly urged to take all the necessary precautions required during the pandemic. Not just commoners but the celebs have also been getting extra cautious during the pandemic. Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan was also seen urging everyone to take these precautions as she was papped outside a gym in the city today.

In the pics, the Pataudi princess was seen getting out of her car in a black coloured Sandoz t-shirt which she had paired with brown coloured shorts and black sneakers and had tied her hair in a plait. Sara was seen signalling the paparazzi to stop at a distance who were trying to click here and it was evident that she wanted them to maintain social distancing. The expression on her face was intense as she signalled to stop by raising her hand as she collected her stuff from the car.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s gym pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in starrer Coolie No 1, had recently wrapped the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with and Dhanush for the first time. Needless to say, the Love Aaj Kal actress has been quite excited about working with Aanand, Akshay and Dhanush. Atrangi Re is slated to hit the screens on August 6 this year.

