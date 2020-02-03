PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan steals the limelight in chic athleisure as she arrives at the airport

Sara Ali Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport. Check out the latest pictures of the Love Aaj Kal actress.

Sara Ali Khan has been making a lot of headlines off late post the release of her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal's trailer in which she has been paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie has been creating quite a buzz in social media ever since its inception. Sara has been appreciated once again for her stellar performance in the Imtiaz Ali directorial which is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020. It has been co - produced by Dinesh Vijan.

As we speak about this, Sara has been meanwhile snapped at the airport post returning from some undisclosed location. The actress kept it comfy and simple as she sported a chic and trendy athleisure consisting of light blue joggers teamed up with a white bralette and matching jacket. She also wore a pair of matching sports shoes. Well, Sara caught our attention for another reason too. The Simmba actress had her hair tied up in two braids which made her look super cute!

Check out the latest pictures of Sara Ali Khan below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan has a fitting answer to the nepotism controversy; watch video)

On the professional front, the Pataudi princess made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Kedarnath in 2018. That was just the beginning and now, despite being just a few films old, Sara enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. The actress also remains in the news for her linkup rumours with Love Aaj Kal co – star Kartik Aaryan. Post this, she will be seen alongside in the David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More