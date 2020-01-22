PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan stops, waves and poses for the paparazzi as she steps out of the gym in her chic look

Today, Sara Ali Khan was snapped outside the gym and as always, she smiled and waved at the paparazzi.

A few days back, Sara Ali Khan made headlines when the trailer of her next film- Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan was launched in Mumbai. From Sara-Kartik’s chemistry to the songs, and dialogues, fans have showered immense love on the trailer. Now, since the film releases on valentine’s Day, 2020, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are going all out to promote the film and recently, the two visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote the film.

During Bigg Boss 13, Sara and Kartik played fun tasks with the gharwale and Shehnaz made a portrait of Kartik and as promised, Kartik brought the portrait out of the house with him and shared a photo of the same on Instagram. Now amid the promotions and hustle bustle, this Kedarnath actress makes sure to hit the gym and today, Sara was papped coming out of the gym. In the photos, Sara was seen wearing mini shorts and top paired with a white tee and before going inside the car, Sara waved and posed for the paparazzi.

A few days back, when Sara was asked about facing competition from Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, Sara had said that they both are her contemporaries. “In fact, they are both friends of mine and I wish them the best and I hope they are wishing me the best right now as well,” the diva was quoted saying. Post Love Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen romancing in Coolie No1 and the film will hit the screens in May 2020.

