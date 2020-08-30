PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan stuns in a blue chic outfit as she arrives at dad Saif Ali Khan's residence

Despite being a few films old, Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following. Meanwhile, the actress has been recently snapped outside her dad Saif Ali Khan's house.

Sara Ali Khan never fails to grab attention whenever she steps out in public spaces. The diva nails almost every outfit she wears – be it traditional or be it western. With the beginning of the unlock phase in India, more and more celebs are seen stepping out for work or meeting their loved ones. A few days back, Sara and her brother Ibrahim were also spotted while visiting their dad and Kareena Kapoor Khan at their residence.

The paparazzi have clicked the actress once again on Sunday as she arrived at her dad’s place during the evening hours. Sara greets the shutterbugs with a beaming smile as usual while stepping out of her car. She looks effortlessly chic in a blue cold shoulder dress with frills at the bottom and hands. The Simmba star teams it up with a pair of matching slippers. Sara leaves her hair open as usual, and her makeup game looks on point!

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures below:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Next, she will feature in the comedy-drama Coolie No. 1 in which plays the male lead. The movie directed by David Dhawan has witnessed a delay in its release date owing to the COVID-19 crisis followed by the countrywide lockdown. Apart from that, Sara will also collaborate with and Dhanush for Atrangi Re.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

