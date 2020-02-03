PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan stuns in a pretty dress; Kartik Aaryan keeps it cool in a blue tee as they get papped

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan step out for Love Aaj Kal promotions. Sara dons a blue dress while Kartik opts for a blue tee as they get papped in the city.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have once again become the talk of the town as their film Love Aaj Kal is inching close to its release. The duo came into the limelight as they began shooting for the romance drama and rumours of their alleged relationship started floating all around but soon the dating rumours faded away in the wake of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's chemistry in Pati Pati Aur Woh. It is believed that the two stars have broken up but have reconciled now and are back in friendly terms.

Kartik and Sara are gearing up for their film Love Aaj Kal's release and are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Recently, the two actors were snapped in the city for a promotional shoot and both of them looked super stylish. Sara Ali Khan slipped into a beautiful blue dress with matching pumps and looked nothing less than a Disney princess while Kartik Aaryan kept it cool in a blue tee and white jeans. He wore brown shoes with his outfit. Check it out:

Earlier in the day, Sara made yet another stylish appearance. She put on a stylish white shirt with denim blue shorts and a pair of beige super high pencil heels. She left her hair loose over the shoulders and wowed in her oh-so-chic look!

Meanwhile, the Imtiaz Ali film, Love Aaj Kal is slated for Valentine's Day 2020 release. The film explores the complexities of modern love. It follows two love stories set in different generations, running parallel with each other. Kartik plays a dual role, Raghu and Veer. Sara is seen as Zoe and together, they both bring a millennial love story on screen.

